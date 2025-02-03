Delhi elections 2025: Chandrababu Naidu takes jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, calls AAP Delhi government ‘half-engine sarkar’

Delhi elections 2025: Amid the high octane campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on February 3 accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of “failing” the national capital, PTI reported.

Batting for ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Naidu said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) model has failed, terming it as “half-engine sarkar”, adding that people should opt for a party that brings inclusive growth.

What Did Chandrababu Naidu Say? Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Andhra CM Naidu said that people are worried about staying in Delhi because of the “weather and political pollution” adding that “there has been no development in Delhi”.

“Politicians have to always think about today, tomorrow and the future. A government with good public policy can transform society. Delhi has a half-engine sarkar, and needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development,” he added. Double-engine sarkar is a phrase popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning for his party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Continuing to slam the AAp government, Naidu said, “Performance and better living standards are becoming relevant and not ideology. Poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums.”

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Details, Voting Date, and Results The stage is set for elections for 70 assembly seats of Delhi. The election will be held to elect the new government in the national capital. The campaigning for Delhi Election 2025 will end today, February 3.

Delhi has about 1.56 crore voters who can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the last two Delhi Election in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP, the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years. The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.

