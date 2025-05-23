Delhi Elections: Who spent how much and on what – BJP, AAP, and Congress?

The Delhi Assembly elections results came as a setback for the AAP, with the BJP securing 48 of the 70 seats and reducing it to 22. The BJP came back to power in the national capital after 27 years. The Congress once again drew blank in the elections.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published23 May 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival at the BJP HQ to celebrate the party's win in the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival at the BJP HQ to celebrate the party's win in the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (HT_PRINT)

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spent 14.5 crore on campaigning during the Delhi Assembly election held in February this year. The Congress party spent 46.18 crore, according to the expenditure reports filed by parties with the Election Commission of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a partial expenditure report, which shows that the saffron party spent 17 crore on its 68 candidates.

Also Read | BJP gears up with padyatras, nationwide outreach to mark one year of Modi 3.0

The Delhi Assembly elections results came as a setback for the AAP, with the BJP securing 48 of the 70 seats and reducing it to 22. The BJP came back to power in the national capital after 27 years. The Congress once again drew a blank in the Delhi assembly elections.

AAP: Propaganda, Advertisement, and Notices

Of the 14.5 crore, the AAP has spent 12.12 crore on general election propaganda. This includes 5 crore spent on media advertisements, phone calls, bulk SMS services, and Google ads, as per the report available on the Election Commission's website. For advertisements on Google, it spent 2.24 crore, while 73.57 lakh was spent on publicity on Facebook.

Of the 14.5 crore, the AAP has spent 12.12 crore on general election propaganda.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party spent 16 lakh on advertising the criminal antecedents of its candidates. Among candidates, the AAP gave the highest 39 lakh to its Moti Nagar candidate Shiv Charan Goel, who lost to the BJP’s Harish Khurana. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal got only 10 lakh, and former Chief Minister Atishi and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia 20 lakh each.

Former Minister Gopal Rai received 24.75 lakh, Saurabh Bharadwaj 22.8 lakh and Satyendar Jain 23 lakh, as per the details available on the poll panel's website.

Congress: Public Meetings, Guarantee Cards

The party did not fund its 70 candidates individually.

Of 46.18 crore total expenses, the Congress party spent 40.13 crore on ‘general party propaganda’ and 6.05 crore on candidates, including expenses on social media campaigns. The party spent 17.78 crore on advertisements, including 2.28 crore for print ads to Associated Journals Ltd, which publishes the National Herald owned by the Gandhi family.

The party spent 18 crore on posters and other campaign materials.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 'poster boy of Pakistan', 'giving them oxygen': BJP's Sambit Patra

The party spent 4.85 crore on meetings, while 37,104 was spent on star campaigners. Another 2.79 crore was spent on printing guarantee cards, while 20.11 lakh was spent on live streaming events and 33,500 on press conferences.

BJP: 25 Lakh to each candidate

The Election Commission has not yet published the BJP’s Delhi poll expenditure report in full. However, it has published a ‘part’ report showing that the party gave 25 lakh each to 68 candidates, which amounts to 17 crore.

The Election Commission has not yet published the BJP’s Delhi poll expenditure report in full

A candidate can spend up to 40 lakh for campaigning during assembly elections, and a party can spend as much for a seat. The expenditure by the parties doesn't reflect the money spent by candidates during elections.

Also Read | ‘Would have been expelled for life': Paswan on MP Minister Vijay Shah

The election expenditure details have to be submitted before the Election Commission of India.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Elections: Who spent how much and on what – BJP, AAP, and Congress?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.