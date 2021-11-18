Delhi government has given permission to electric light commercial vehicles of L5N and N-1 categories to enter the 'no entry zone' of around 250 roads in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

“They can ply on these roads any time," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Amid the rising concerns regarding air pollution, a public notice has been issued to hire 1000 private buses, the minister said.

“I am pretty confident that these buses will soon be plying on the roads of Delhi. This fleet will be a mix of AC and non-AC buses."

For the fifth consecutive day, the air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR. However, the overall Air Quality Index reduced from 379 on Wednesday to 362 today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday introduced emergency measures to to reduce pollution in the national capital.

As per the orders, a ban has been put on construction and demolition work till November 21; a 100% work from home arrangement has been announced for the government departments till November 21; schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders.

