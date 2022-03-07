Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicles said, "This is our 2nd prototype station constructed in record 30-day time for Delhi-Jaipur E-Highway, 2 more stations of same size and scale will be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi-Agra E-Highway which will conclude the prototype modelling of E-hubs. 30 more E-Highway charging stations will be constructed within a record time of 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs/Private entities."