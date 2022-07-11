Delhi: Electricity likely to get costlier; PPAC to increase by 4% from today

With a 4% increase in the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC), electricity in Delhi is going to become more expensive. On June 11, 2022, the PPAC will increase by almost 4% thanks to a decision by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). According to representatives of the power distribution firm (DISCOM), the PPAC is assessed to offset the rise in fuel prices.

