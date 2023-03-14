Delhi electricity subsidy to continue: Atishi says common man grateful to Arvind Kejriwal for ‘huge relief'2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:09 AM IST
‘The working and middle class of Delhi are grateful to CM Arvind Kejriwal for this relief,’ Power Minister Atishi has said.
The Delhi government has confirmed that it will continue to provide power subsidies to all people in the city, following a note released by the Lieutenant Governor's (L-G) office proposing changes to the policy. The note was issued on the basis of a recommendation from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), which suggested that subsidies should be restricted to poor and needy consumers consuming 1-5 KW of power, potentially saving nearly ₹316 crore per year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×