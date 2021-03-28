A total of 326 inmates in Delhi’s prisons are above 60 years of age and over 300 are in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities
The Delhi Prisons Department has set up a Covid-19 vaccination centre inside Tihar Jail to inoculate all eligible inmates, PTI reported quoting officials on Sunday.
A total of 326 inmates in Delhi’s prisons are above 60 years of age and over 300 are in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities. These two categories are eligible for vaccination in the second phase of the ongoing nationwide drive.
The vaccination centre was set up on Tuesday in the central jail hospital at jail number 3.
According to jail officials, around 70 to 80 inmates of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails have been vaccinated so far.
Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, if needed, a vaccination centre will be opened at Mandoli Jail too.
"Our teams from the central jail hospital in jail number 3 will visit the inmates at Rohini and Mandoli Jails to vaccinate them starting next week. If needed, a vaccination centre will also be opened at Mandoli Jail," Goel said.
Earlier, Tihar Jail inmates were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the vaccination.
The vaccination drive for prison inmates started on 18 March and 13 inmates got the Covid-19 jab on day one.