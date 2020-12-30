Delhi emerged as the most booked city in the world in 2020, says OYO

Delhi has topped the charts as the world's most booked city on OYO's Travelopedia 2020, an annual year-end travel index release by OYO Hotels and Homes while India is the most booked country.

According to the index, while 2020 started on a happy note, with January 2020 (pre-covid) being the most travelled month, April 2020 witnessed most cancellations across the country owing to the government’s precautionary lockdown, the company said in a statement. "With the unlocking of cities, December 2020 emerged as the month that’s witnessing the most demand around the holiday season," it added.

The company has highlighted the reasons that may have attracted people to book OYOs. These include, approximately 73,000 repatriated Indians completed their institutional quarantine at OYOs across India. Amongst these, most bookings were made by guests travelling from the Middle East, primarily UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, it said.

OYO Care tied up with 24+ state ministries and 50+ government and private hospitals housing more than 250,000 hospital staff and asymptomatic patients since April 2020.

More than 200 sailors were under quarantine at OYOs across the country while the hospitality chain was available in 2500 pincodes in 2020.

The graduals unlocks in India led to a rise in consumer confidence to travel again safely and majority of the bookings were made on Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2) which was a long weekend, Christmas weekend were India’s favorite holidays to travel in 2020, the company said as part of its detailed findings from the report.

It also said that 10:00 - 11:00 AM, 4:00 - 5:00 PM and 7:00 - 8:00 PM were the most popular hours for Indians to book their stays and around 2112 people forgot their belonging across the country.

Additionally, Over 8.5 million new user bookings were made on the OYO app and website in 2020. Across India, without any surprise, the tourist hotspot of Goa emerged as the most booked beach destination, followed by Kochi, Vizag and Pondicherry, the company said. Puri emerged as India’s top pilgrimage destination, followed by Vrindavan, Tirupati, Shirdi, and Varanasi.

In December 2020, over 17 lakh people checked-in over the weekends. December 12, 2020 saw the most number of bookings (so far). The next estimated date is December 31, 2020 with the bookings still coming in, the statement read.

The hospitality chain also said that since unlocking, Jaipur, Udaipur and Agra are the most loved heritage cities for Indians and guests are opting to bring in the New Year across Goa and Himachal Pradesh, with the highest demand for 30th December 2020 and 01st January 2021.

In terms of it social media reach, OYO had 204.8 million across all the it platforms and ‘Peaky Climbers', inspired from the Netflix series, was OYOs most liked social media post with more than 1 lakh likes on Instagram. OYO's Namaste Video on both Facebook and Instagram was the most engaged post with moe than 3.14 lakh user engagement.

Two OYO hotels, one in Shahjahanpur and another in Chennai witnessed an average occupancy of 100% since lockdown.

"A single user stayed at OYO hotels 128 times in 2020, showcasing complete trust in the brand to provide safe and hygienic accommodations by following all the necessary precautions," the company said.

Another OYO customer spent around 50,000 seconds (13.88 hours) on the app throughout the year showcasing the desire to finally step out and travel.

“The findings of OYO’s Travelopedia is a testament that India is ready to travel again and we at OYO are here along with our partners ready to welcome them again. One of the most humbling things we found out that has stayed with me is that a guest has stayed with us 128 times this year, something that tells us that we are on the right path and that our customers have immense faith in us even in tough times," Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes, India & South Asia said. Things like these fuel our passion and I can confidently say that OYO is emerging stronger out of this crisis compared to when we entered it, he added.

According to OYO, top business destinations in the country were Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Lucknow.

Jaipur, Goa, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Agra, Varanasi, Mysore, Puri, Udaipur and Pondicherry were the top leisure destinations.

After Delhi-NCR, the states with most bookings were Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Kerala and Orissa. Additionally, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad ranked as the most popular cities among business travellers while Jaipur, Goa, Kochi were travellers’ favorite domestic leisure hotspots, the statement read.

"While 2021 will be a new learning in itself, we’re hopeful that the changes we have brought in 2020 will set new precedents in the travel and hospitality sector and we are completely motivated to work towards providing safe stays to all our customers," Kapoor





