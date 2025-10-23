Delhi encounter: Four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang shot dead by cops in Rohini

Four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang were shot dead during an encounter in Rohini, Delhi, around 2:20 AM on Thursday.

They were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21). Ranjan Pathak, Bimlesh Mahto and Manish Pathak were from Sitamarhi, Bihar, and Aman Thakur was a resident of Karwal Nagar, Delhi.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with the Bihar Police, acted on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Following this, a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Bihar Police laid a trap in the area.

“All four were wanted in several cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. Further investigation is underway,” DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav told news agency ANI.

“Senior officials from Delhi Police and Bihar Police visited the spot, and forensic and crime scene examination teams were called in. Further investigation is underway,” Yadav said.

News agency ANI shared visuals from the spot where, at 2.20 am, a shootout broke out between the four accused persons and a joint team of Delhi police Crime Branch and Bihar Police on the Bahadur Shah Marg.