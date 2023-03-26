Delhi engineer finds job after applying to 150 firms in 8 months2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:19 PM IST
The man shared on LinkedIn that he tried finding a job but could not secure one due to the ongoing ‘technical layoffs’
After being turned down by over 150 businesses in eight months, a software engineer from Delhi recently got a job. Taking to LinkedIn the techie explained that only 10 out of more than 150 businesses had responded to his application.
"It's been a tough time for the tech industry cause of the layoffs," Farhan shared on LinkedIn. As he explained, it had been far harder to obtain a job after he gained some work experience - as compared to his efforts as a fresh graduate.
