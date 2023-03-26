After being turned down by over 150 businesses in eight months, a software engineer from Delhi recently got a job. Taking to LinkedIn the techie explained that only 10 out of more than 150 businesses had responded to his application. "It's been a tough time for the tech industry cause of the layoffs," Farhan shared on LinkedIn. As he explained, it had been far harder to obtain a job after he gained some work experience - as compared to his efforts as a fresh graduate.

"I faced hundreds of rejections during this time for various reasons. I had been on a job search since July 2022. I was surprised that getting a job despite being experienced was difficult compared to when I was a fresh graduate."

Farhan had “applied to more than 150 companies" and received a response from about 10 of them. Interviews were scheduled with six companies. While he had passed all the rounds and was scheduled for a final interview at Amazon's Scotland office, a hiring freeze was announced around this time.

Farhan also found himself within Google India's hiring process, but was turned down after one of the rounds. Farhan had previously worked for Zomato and made unsuccessful attempts to work with three mid-sized startups.

He claimed that the businesses "ditched" him after the final round of interviews due to issues with the hiring budget. He added that the businesses brought up these issues after requiring him to work "take-home assignments" for more than 60 hours.

However, things finally turned out well for him in February as he was hired by an online marketplace.

As per him the tech industry's layoffs, have made it harder than usual for job seekers to find work. As threat of a recession looms, big tech companies like Amazon, Meta, and Google have cut thousands of jobs in recent months, further compounding employment woes.

“If you're also on a job search and especially if you're a fresh graduate looking to start your career then don't get discouraged... You have to constantly work on your skills and make meaningful connections. Just do your work, give your best, and leave the rest to God," he concluded.

