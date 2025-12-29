Delhi engulfed in dense fog on Monday, orange alert issued; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet warn of flight disruptions

Delhi Fog Alert: Visibility across the national capital deteriorated sharply on Monday, 29 December, as a dense layer of fog engulfed Delhi, disrupting flight operations and prompting advisories from the airport operator and airlines.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert of very dense fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The national capital recorded air quality in the "very poor" category on Sunday with an overall Air Quality Index reading of 390, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to data on the CPCB's Sameer App, 19 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the "severe" category with Anand Vihar recording highest AQI of 457, while the remaining recorded "very poor" levels.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Delhi Airport said operations were being conducted under CAT III instrument landing system conditions owing to poor visibility, cautioning passengers about possible delays and cancellations.

“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays and cancellations. Our ground teams are actively assisting passengers to ensure smooth travel. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused,” the airport said in a passenger advisory.

Airlines issue advisories amid low visibility Airlines operating to and from Delhi also issued alerts as fog affected schedules.

IndiGo on Monday issued a travel advisory, saying Delhi and Hindon Airport remained enveloped in winter fog, with fluctuating visibility affecting flight schedules. The airline said operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve, adding that ground teams are prioritising safety and strict compliance with visibility requirements.

Passengers have been advised to monitor their flight status online and use IndiGo’s rebooking or refund options if their journey is disrupted. The airline said airport teams are available to assist travellers at terminals and that services are expected to gradually stabilise once weather conditions improve, thanking passengers for their patience and understanding.

SpiceJet said that adverse weather conditions in Delhi could impact departures, arrivals and consequential flights. The airline advised passengers to regularly check their flight status on its official website - via http://spicejet.com/#status - before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, Air India said weather forecasts indicated dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, on Monday morning, which was likely to affect flight operations.

The national carrier said it had taken proactive measures to minimise disruption and assured passengers that ground teams would provide all necessary assistance in case of delays, diversions or cancellations.

Air India also flagged its ‘FogCare’ initiative, under which passengers booked on select flights during the fog window receive advance alerts on their registered mobile numbers, along with the option to reschedule their journey without additional charges or seek a full refund without penalty.