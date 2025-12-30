Delhi engulfed in dense smog again! 118 flights cancelled, over 200 cancelled; air quality stays ‘severe’

Dense smog in the national capital has caused significant disruption at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, with 118 flights cancelled, 18 flights diverted, and more than 200 experiencing delays, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The poor visibility has impacted both arrivals and departures, creating widespread travel disruptions for passengers. Hindustan Times reported that 18 flights were diverted due to dense fog and low visibility conditions at the Delhi airport.

Earlier, IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said it is closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments to ensure journeys continue as smoothly as possible.

In its statement, IndiGo said, “Delhi and Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status.”

In another post, IndiGo noted, “As weather patterns continue to shift across northern India, fog is expected to develop during the late-night hours and extend into the morning, with periods of reduced visibility across several airports in the region.”

Earlier, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 7 am on Tuesday, stating that flight operations are running smoothly following an improvement in visibility after the city was earlier shrouded in dense fog.

The airport assured travellers that on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support.

"Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility at the airport has improved. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. For the latest flight schedules, please get in touch with your respective airline," said Delhi Airport.

Delhi AQI today Meanwhile, the city's air quality improved slightly this morning. The city's AQI was recorded at 388 at 8 am, placing it in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, several areas across the city recorded 'severe' air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 400. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 451, while Ashok Vihar registered 433.

View full Image New Delhi: People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter evening, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_29_2025_000340B) ( PTI )

The Regional Meteorological Department's nowcast issued an orange alert for south, central, and northeast Delhi, while west, northwest, and north Delhi received a yellow alert for moderate to dense morning fog. Early morning temperatures were recorded at 10°C.