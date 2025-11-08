Delhi enters 'red zone'- Citizens asked to opt for carpooling, public transport as AQI breaches 400 mark | What to know

As Delhi continues to reel from worsening air pollution, Gupta has now advised private institutions to prioritise work-from-home.

This comes after AQI levels in several parts of the city breached the 400-mark, making Delhi enter the ‘red zone’ of air pollution levels.

She has also changed the working hours of Delhi government and Delhi Municipal Corporation offices in view of the rising air pollution levels in the city.

The Chief Minister's Office has issued a press release which says that this decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent rising pollution, ensuring that pressure on the roads due to a large number of vehicles plying at once is eased.