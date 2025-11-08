Subscribe

Delhi enters 'red zone'- Citizens asked to opt for carpooling, public transport as AQI breaches 400 mark | What to know

Delhi pollution: CM Rekha Gupta advises citizens to opt for carpooling, public transport amid rising AQI levels

Published8 Nov 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Fogging sprinklers vehicle take a round of NDMC area in view of morning pollution and smog in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 8, 2025.
As Delhi continues to reel from worsening air pollution, Gupta has now advised private institutions to prioritise work-from-home.

This comes after AQI levels in several parts of the city breached the 400-mark, making Delhi enter the ‘red zone’ of air pollution levels.

She has also changed the working hours of Delhi government and Delhi Municipal Corporation offices in view of the rising air pollution levels in the city.

The Chief Minister's Office has issued a press release which says that this decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent rising pollution, ensuring that pressure on the roads due to a large number of vehicles plying at once is eased.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

 
 
