Home / News / India /  Delhi: Admission to entry level classes for EWS, DG category extended till 14 June. Read here

Delhi: Admission to entry level classes for EWS, DG category extended till 14 June. Read here

According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25% of seats in entry level classes -- nursery, KG or class 1 -- in private schools is reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories (HT PHOTO)
1 min read . 07:39 PM ISTLivemint

The admissions to entry level classes in private schools in the city under Economically Weaker Section, Disadvantaged Group and Children with Special Needs categories began from 29 March

NEW DELHI :Children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Disadvantaged Group (DG) category can now take admission for entry level classes till 14 June, the Department of Education in Delhi informed om Friday.

The admission process for entry level classes in private schools in the city under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began from 29 March.

“The last date for reporting by successful candidates of EWS and DG category in entry level classes has been extended up to June 14," Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said.

According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25% of seats in entry level classes -- nursery, KG or class 1 -- in private schools is reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.

While EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than 1 lakh, the DG category includes SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, orphans, transgender and children living with or affected by HIV.

