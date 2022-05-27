This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The admissions to entry level classes in private schools in the city under Economically Weaker Section, Disadvantaged Group and Children with Special Needs categories began from 29 March
NEW DELHI :Children from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Disadvantaged Group (DG) category can now take admission for entry level classes till 14 June, the Department of Education in Delhi informed om Friday.
The admission process for entry level classes in private schools in the city under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began from 29 March.
“The last date for reporting by successful candidates of EWS and DG category in entry level classes has been extended up to June 14," Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said.
According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25% of seats in entry level classes -- nursery, KG or class 1 -- in private schools is reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.