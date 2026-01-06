Delhi enveloped in blanket of fog: IGI airport issues advisory as IMD warns of more foggy days; check AQI here

A blanket of fog enveloped national capital on Tuesday morning. Delhi Airport reported 200 metre visibility and 8 degrees Celsius temperature on 6 January at 6:00 AM. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted shallow fog during morning hours for the capital city.

With fog predictions in place, IMD predicted that the maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to settle in the range of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 6 to 8 degrees Celsius. The minimum and the maximum temperatures will be near normal over Delhi, IMD said. Extended weather forecast till 11 January predicts foggy conditions on all days.

IMD's latest weather bulletin stated, “Dense fog conditions very likely to continue during morning hours over northwest, central, east & northeast India during next 4-5 days.”

In view of IMD's forecast and foggy conditions over Delhi-NCR, Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory at 6:00 AM that said, “Flight operations continue to be in CAT III. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information.”

As foggy conditions disrupted flight operations due to low visibility, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory. “Low visibility and fog over #Delhi, #Amritsar, #Bhopal, #Chandigarh, #Guwahati, #Varanasi, #Ranchi and #Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly,” the advisory said.

It added, “We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support.”

IMD forecasted clod wave conditions in Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Jharkhand and predicted cold day to severe cold day for Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.