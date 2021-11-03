The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday urged the Centre to issue advisory to the governments of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh to stop stubble burning on Diwali so that people can breathe easy after festival.

He said the national capital's air quality a day before Diwali was best in 5 years.

Backing ban on fire crackers, the minister also said that some people from the opposition wanted to fulfil political ambitions by linking cracker bursting to religion.

Rai said bursting of firecrackers is not a matter of religion but lives of people.

"Some people want to fulfil their political ambitions. I appeal to them with folded hands to not play with the lives of Delhi's children and elderly. There are many other issues for politics. Please let people breathe," he said, adding that "Diwali means diyas, not firecrackers".

Delhi recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 173 in October, the lowest in the month in five years, he said. The month of October saw an average AQI of 265 in 2020, 234 in 2019, 269 in 2018 and 284 in 2017, the minister added.

"Favourable weather conditions and people's support to the government’s anti-pollution campaign are reasons for the best October air quality in five years," Rai said.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR, the capital city's air quality is likely to enter the 'severe' zone on Diwali night and the share of stubble burning in its PM2.5 pollution may go up to 40% the day after.

Under the zero firecracker emission scenario, Delhi's PM2.5 concentration is predicted to be in the upper end of the 'very poor' category from November 4 to November 6.

"However, even if we consider 50 per cent of firecracker-related emissions of 2019, the AQI is predicted to degrade to the 'severe' category from November 4 night and will remain so till November 5," SAFAR said in its forecast for Diwali period.

