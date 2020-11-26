Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday morning said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Delhi Environment Minister confirmed the news on Twitter saying that he got himself tested after initial symptoms of coronavirus following which he turned out to be positive.

"I got a coronavirus test was done after experiencing initial symptoms. My report shows I am Covid-positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested and please take care of themselves," Gopal Rai wrote in Hindi.

शुरुआती लक्षणों के बाद कोरोना टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संर्पक में आए हैं कृपया वो अपना ध्यान रखें और टेस्ट करवा लें। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 26, 2020

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and AAP MLA Atishi had contracted Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 5,246 new cases of coronavirus in a day as the positivity rate declined to 8.49%, the lowest since 28 October, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,720 on Wednesday.

It was after five days that Delhi recorded single-day death below 100.

As many as 61,778 tests, including 26,080 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date for the national capital -- and 35,698 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, as per a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Wednesday.

Delhi had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 Covid-19 cases on 11 November.

Authorities reported 98 fatalities on 19 November, 118 on 20 November, 111 on 21 November, 121 each on 22 and 23 November, and 109 on 24 November.

As many as 131 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded on 18 November, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on 12 November.

