Delhi EV policy: Govt floats tenders for deploying e-scooters, e-cycles for last-mile connectivity in Dwarka2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 05:20 PM IST
As the new policy are in works, the Delhi government is likely to extend existing EV policy by six months, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on 21 September floated tenders for deploying e-scooters, and e-cycles for last-mile connectivity in Dwarka, reported PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message