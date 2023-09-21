Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -led Delhi government on 21 September floated tenders for deploying e-scooters, and e-cycles for last-mile connectivity in Dwarka, reported PTI .

As the new policy is in the works, the Delhi government is likely to extend the existing EV policy by six months, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

On August 8 this year, the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy-2020 expired and the government had said that the subsidy being given under it would continue till a new policy gets notified.

"We are moving a cabinet note and within this week it should be finalized. The existing policy will be extended for six months or until the new policy is notified," he said.

Speaking about the new policy that is in the works, Gehlot said the one thing that they will look at is the concept of retrofitting.

ALSO READ: Low EV costs could drive two-thirds of global car sales by 2030: Report

"People want to convert their IC (internal combustion) engines into electric ones. The process is expensive. For converting a normal Gypsy, it takes almost ₹5-6 lakh, which is on the higher side. We will look at how to incentivize it," he told PTI.

Another focus area for the government is last-mile connectivity, he noted.

"We have floated a tender for deploying 3,000 e-scooters and e-cycles to strengthen last-mile connectivity. In the first phase, 1,500 such vehicles will be stationed at metro stations. We are starting the project in Dwarka on a pilot basis," he added.

Earlier on 9 August, Gahlot announced that the registration of electric vehicles has been restarted and shared that the subsidy benefits of the existing policy will continue till a new one is notified.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy was released on August 7, 2020, and according to clause 3.1, the policy "shall remain valid for three years from the date of issue".

The registration of new vehicles was stopped with the policy ending on August 7 this year.

However, Gehlot had said that the process for extension of the electric vehicle policy has been started and the draft Cabinet note has been approved.

Gahlot tweeted, "The registration of electric vehicles at RTOs has been restarted. The subsidy benefits of the existing Delhi EV policy will continue till the new policy gets notified. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to serving the citizens of Delhi."

The transport department in May said Delhi's electric vehicle policy has so far achieved around 86 percent of its measures and targets.

In May 2023, the transport department and Delhi Electric Vehicle Cell also held a stakeholder consultation as part of the process of drafting a revised 'Delhi EV Policy 2.0'.

Delhi Minister Arvind Kejriwal in June said Delhi has become the country's electric vehicle capital with the highest number of such vehicles being bought in the city.

With agency inputs.