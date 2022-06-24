The Delhi government, which plans to establish the city as the ‘EV capital of India, has now made its Electric Vehicle (EV) portal live. This portal is for availing e-cycle subsidy by buyers. Delhi has accepted 11 models from four different firms that offer electric bicycles. According to officials, dealers uploaded the information of two buyers who qualified for subsidies on the first day, at which time 20 to 25 e-cycles were sold. The remaining paperwork was being completed.

The first 10,000 people who purchase e-cycles in the city would receive a subsidy of ₹5,500 each from the Delhi government. According to the Delhi EV Policy, the first 1,000 purchasers of passenger e-cycles would additionally receive an additional subsidy of ₹2,000.

Hero Lectro E-cycles, Nexzu Mobility Limited, Stryder Cycle Private Limited, and Motorvolt Mobility Private Limited are the four brands that have received approval for e-cycles.

"At the back end, they have given us a list of their dealer outlets and their available stocks. Whenever any sale will happen, the dealer outlets who also have logins will upload the details of the buyer and the subsidy will be credited to the buyer's Aadhaar-linked bank account," said an official who added that the subsidy would be credited within four to five days.

The Delhi Government earlier introduced a single-window procedure for installing EV chargers in private and semi-public places in Delhi: The government's proposal to install at least 30,000 charging stations throughout Delhi will revolutionise the use of fleet cars and light electric vehicles (2 and 3 wheelers), according to the government.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot earlier announced that the EV portal for subsidies was live. "Delhi! the portal goes live now, you can now avail your passenger & cargo e-cycle subsidies...First 1000 applicants will get an additional top up incentive of ₹2000! Find eligible brands & dealers. Let''s #switchdelhi!" he tweeted.

To lower pollution levels in the city, the Delhi government is strongly encouraging the use of electric vehicles in the capital. By 2024, the government hopes to have 25% of Delhi's new car registrations be electric vehicles under its EV programme.

Electric vehicle sales in Delhi have accounted for more than 12% of all vehicle sales since the EV policy's introduction in August 2020. Check the complete details of the subsidy details HERE.

(With PTI inputs)