Delhi EV portal: Check how to get subsidy on e-cycles2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 07:24 PM IST
The first 10,000 people who purchase e-cycles in the city would receive a subsidy of ₹5,500 each from the Delhi government.
The first 10,000 people who purchase e-cycles in the city would receive a subsidy of ₹5,500 each from the Delhi government.
Listen to this article
The Delhi government, which plans to establish the city as the ‘EV capital of India, has now made its Electric Vehicle (EV) portal live. This portal is for availing e-cycle subsidy by buyers. Delhi has accepted 11 models from four different firms that offer electric bicycles. According to officials, dealers uploaded the information of two buyers who qualified for subsidies on the first day, at which time 20 to 25 e-cycles were sold. The remaining paperwork was being completed.