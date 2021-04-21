OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Every third person tested for covid found positive in last 24 hours

Delhi recorded the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases and a positivity rate of over 32% in last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday.

According to a health bulletin, 86,526 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

With the addition of fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally reached over 9 lakhs, while the death toll mounted to 12,638. There are 85,575 active cases in Delhi.

Furthermore, a total of 19,430 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,07,328.

A six-day lockdown has already been imposed in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout