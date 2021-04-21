Delhi recorded the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases and a positivity rate of over 32% in last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday.

According to a health bulletin, 86,526 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally reached over 9 lakhs, while the death toll mounted to 12,638. There are 85,575 active cases in Delhi.

Furthermore, a total of 19,430 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,07,328.

A six-day lockdown has already been imposed in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections.

