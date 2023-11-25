The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi will hear the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged liquor irregularities case on November 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court deferred the bail plea on Saturday for hearing due to the non-availability of the concerned trial court Judge.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on October 4.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Friday extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till December 4.

Appearing for the ED, the Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta apprised the Court that the chargesheet (Supplementary Prosecution Complaint) will be filed in the matter very soon and within the prescribed time limit.

Singh was also produced before the court after the end of the judicial custody period.

Recently, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Sanjay Singh's plea against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

The Supreme Court also kept open for the petitioner to file for regular bail, if so advised and made it clear that shall be considered on its own merits in accordance with the law without being influenced by the impugned judgment.

Recently Delhi High Court dismissed AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged liquor irregularities case.

ED claimed that Singh and his associates played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

ED has previously searched a number of locations including the homes and offices of Sanjay Singh's close associate Ajit Tyagi and other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy. In its nearly 270-page supplementary charge sheet, the ED has called Sisodia a key conspirator in the case.

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

ED, last year filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case which was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.