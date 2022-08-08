The excise department of the Delhi government is currently looking at an overhaul in the wake of several vacancies created by the suspension of officials and repatriation of police personnel deputed there, officials said on Monday. This development comes on the back of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had last week suspended 11 officials of the department, including the excise commissioner, deputy commissioner and three assistant commissioners, after an inquiry by the vigilance directorate into alleged irregularities related to the implementation of the AAP government's excise policy, news agency PTI report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}