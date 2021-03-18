NEW DELHI : The Excise Department on Thursday said it has decided to renew all existing liquor licences and permits issued in the national capital for a period of another three months as the new excise policy formulated by the Delhi government is still not finalised.

The department in a circular issued today said the Delhi government is currently in the process of farming a revised excise policy that will comprehensively address all issues being faced with regard to the sale of liquor in the national capital territory.

The licences and permits will be renewed for a period of three months starting April 1, 2021, on payment of proportionate fees on or before March 28, the circular said.

The circular said the framing of the new policy is in an advanced stage, and the department is considering the feedback from stakeholders on recommendations of its expert committee.

The excise department had sought comments and suggestions from people on the report of the expert committee by January 21.

The committee has recommended that the government vends be privatised and the minimum age to buy liquor be reduced from 25 to 21 - in line with Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region.

The panel has also recommended minimising the Delhi government's presence in the retail liquor sector and eventually exit it altogether.

Currently, 60% of the liquor vends in Delhi are owned by government agencies.

