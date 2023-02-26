In connection with the the Delhi Excise policy scam case, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Union Territory's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on 26 February.

The following action was took place after nearly eight hours of questioning Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. The CBI claims, Sisodia's answers were not found satisfactory.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party took to microblogging site Twitter to post that it was a ‘Black day for democracy!’.

ALSO READ: CBI arrests Deputy CM Manish Sisodia - What is the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’?

CBI chargesheet:

On 25 November, 2022, the CBI first charge sheet against seven accused which included two arrested businessmen in the case. It also named the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department.

Among others, CBI named then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, then deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, nine businessmen and two companies as accused.

Also, as per CBI, Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited in Gurgaon, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are 'close associates' of Sisodia and were involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees, reported news agency PTI.

Charges put:

IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ED action:

Earlier on 25 February, the Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth ₹76.54 crore of various accused -- including of arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communications in-charge Vijay Nair, liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru, his wife and company Indospirit Group, businessman Dinesh Arora, Arun Pillai, Amit Arora, director of liquor company Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, and others.

In its statement, the ED has issued a provisional attachment order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for freezing the properties.

Accused arrested by ED:

Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Benoy Babu, general manager of leading French wine company Pernod Ricard, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

With agency inputs.