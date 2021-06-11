Delhi: Excise licenses of liquor shops, clubs extended till September 30

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In an order issued on Thursday, the excise department said the government has approved the new excise policy 2021-22 which is likely to be implemented in the next three months.
"Therefore, in order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of authorised liquor in Delhi, it has been decided to extend/renew all existing licenses for a further period of 3 months up to 30.09.2021, commencing from 01.07.2021," the order read.
It is the second time this year that the excise department has decided to renew the licences of liquor vendors, bars, restaurants among others for a period of three months.
Earlier in March, the extension was given from April 1 till June 30.
There are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals.
