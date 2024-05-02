Delhi excise policy case: AAP's Manish Sisodia moves HC seeking bail, hearing to be held tomorrow
Manish Sisodia, AAP leader, seeks bail in corruption and money laundering cases related to excise policy scam. Delhi High Court to hear plea on Friday after earlier dismissal of bail pleas by Delhi court.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday approached the High Court seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the Enforecement Directorate in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.