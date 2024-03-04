Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal asks ED for virtual hearing after March 12
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to ED summons, deems it illegal but agrees to answer. He requested hearing after March 12 via video conferencing.
‘Summons is illegal, but ready to answer’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a reply to the Enforcement Directorate and asked for a date after March 12 in the excise policy case. Sources informed PTI that the AAP convenor will attend the hearing via video conferencing.