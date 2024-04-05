BRS leader K Kavitha is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A Delhi court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam' case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBI moved the court saying that it wanted to question Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in connection with the evidence which had surfaced during further investigation, Bar and Bench reported.

The CBI argued in the court on Friday that chats were recovered from Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which ₹100 crore bribes were allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks. The CBI said Kavitha is required to be examined in this regard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Buchi Babu was the chartered accountant associated with Kavitha.

“I have considered the submissions made and in view thereof, the application is allowed," the judge was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

Why was Kavitha arrested? The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kavitha on March 15 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi government's excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED claimed Kavitha was part of a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. According to the agency, the so-called ‘South Group’ comprised Telangana MLC Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSRCP MP, Ongole), his son Raghav Magunta, and others.

As per the ED, Kavitha paid kickbacks of ₹100 crore to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in return for favours — a big share of liquor licences in Delhi — under excise policy for 2021-22.

The BRS leader is currently in judicial custody. The court had reserved its verdict on Kavitha's interim bail plea in the ED case and the order in that matter is slated to be pronounced on April 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

