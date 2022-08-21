Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI issues Look Out Circular for 8 ‘private’ accused

A total of 9 ‘private’ persons had been named in the FIR. Except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, the Look Out Circular has been issued against all private persons
NEW DELHI :The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have said that the investigative agency has issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight ‘private’ accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The CBI official aware of the matter has said, “CBI issues Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the Excise Policy case. "
The official further said that a total of 9 ‘private’ persons had been named in the First Information Report filed by CBI in relation to the Delhi Excise policy case. Except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, the Look Out Circular has been issued against all private persons.
They said no LoCs have been opened against four public servants named in the FIR, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three former excise department officials. Officials said the CBI has not felt the need to issue LOCs against public servants so far because they cannot leave the country without intimating the government.
Officials further stated, “Standup comedians, social media influencers, Hyderabad-linked wholesale & retail traders of liquor, and corporate entities sharing similar Mumbai addresses are under probe in Delhi excise policy case"
Sisodia had earlier claimed a lookout notice was issued against him in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI and termed the move a "drama".
The agency has named a total of nine private individuals as accused in the FIR including businessmen Vijay Nair, a former CEO of entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder; Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits; Sameer Mahendru, MD of IndoSpirit, and Hyderabad-based Arun Ramchandra Pillai.
'Private' names listed in the FIR by CBI
No LOC has been issued against Manoj Rai so far, they said.
Sisodia's three "close associates" -- Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurgaon, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey -- have also been named in the FIR as accused.
Under the CBI scanner are at least two payments worth crores of rupees allegedly made to "close associates" of Sisodia by Mahendru who was one of the liquor traders actively involved in alleged irregularities.
The FIR alleged Sisodia's "close associates" were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" to the accused public servants.
What is the Delhi Excise Policy controversy?
A report on July 8 by Delhi's Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.
The Excise policy handed over the sale of liquor to private players and shut down all government-run liquor outlets.
The Chief Secretary's report indicated substantively financial quid pro quo at the top political level and that the Delhi Excise Policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals at the highest rungs of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia.
Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, is believed to have executed decisions in violation of the statutory provisions of the Excise Policy, which could have huge financial implications. Such "undue financial favours" to the liquor licensees after the deadline for awarding tenders caused huge losses to the exchequer, sources earlier claimed.
On the basis of a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena had in July this year recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi excise policy brought out in November 2021 over alleged violations of procedural lapses made by the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees."
LG Saxena approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The suspended officials included Gopikrishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari.
On July 30, Sisodia had announced a rollback and said only government outlets would sell liquor in Delhi from August 1.
On July 30, Sisodia had announced a rollback and said only government outlets would sell liquor in Delhi from August 1.