Delhi excise policy case: CBI to question TRS leader K Kavitha on 11 Dec

The Delhi excise policy scam case will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation involving TRS leader and KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on 11 December at 11 am. This comes after Kavitha wrote to the investigation agency on the previous day to request a postponement of her summons, which was scheduled for 6 December (Tuesday), to any time between December 11 and 15 (except 13), due to her prior engagements.

