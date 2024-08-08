Hello User
Delhi Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 20

Delhi Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 20

Livemint

  • CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 20. He was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended in Excise Policy case

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in Delhi Excise policy CBI case. The AAP leader was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case concerning the Excise Policy matter. Delhi High Court stated that it cannot be said that the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was without justifiable reason. In the case, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has requested a short adjournment to address its plea for the cancellation of bail granted to CM Kejriwal.

The Delhi High Court has questioned the ED on whether cancelling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail would lead to his re-arrest. The court's inquiry aims to clarify the implications of the ED's plea for bail cancellation. The court adjourned the matter for September 5, 2024.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case.

(To be updated further)

