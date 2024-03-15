Delhi court refuses to stay proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons
The Delhi court, however, granted liberty to Arvind Kejriwal to move the trial court to seek exemption from personal appearance before the financial probe agency.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking stay on the magistrate court proceedings in the complaint case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court, however, granted liberty to Kejriwal to move the trial court to seek exemption from personal appearance in the matter.