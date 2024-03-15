Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking stay on the magistrate court proceedings in the complaint case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court, however, granted liberty to Kejriwal to move the trial court to seek exemption from personal appearance in the matter.

Arvind Kejriwal had moved the Rouse Avenue Court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16.

The development came after the Enforcement Directorate filed two complaints before the magisterial court against Kejriwal for disobeying the summons issued by it in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to Delhi liquor excise policy case.

However, it was submitted by Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta that there was no disobedience by Arvind Kejriwal. A person can be summoned only when his non-appearance is intentional.

According to PTI, Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal had on Thursday heard the arguments of the advocates representing Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate on the first order by which a magisterial court had on February 7 summoned the politician for February 17.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra had, however, granted Kejriwal exemption from personal appearance before it on February 17 after he appeared through video conference and directed him to appear before it on March 16.

The sessions judge heard on Friday the arguments on Kejriwal’s plea against ACMM’s second order dated March 7 by which Kejriwal was summoned for March 16.

The Enforcement Directorate has till date issued eight summons to Kejriwal in connection with the case.

"The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the ED was quoted by PTI as saying.

The court of ACMM Malhotra listed the matter (regarding summonses no. 1 to 3) for hearing on March 16, along with the other complaint.

(With inputs from PTI)

