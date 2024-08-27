Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till September 3

  • The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court also reserved its order on consideration of the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by CBI naming Kejriwal as accused along with 5 other accused. The court has listed the matter on September 3

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extends the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till September 3 in the CBI case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22

The court also reserved its order on consideration of the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by CBI naming Kejriwal as accused along with 5 other accused. The court has listed the matter on September 3

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 03:13 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Excise Policy Case: Court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till September 3

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    149.30
    03:16 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.95 (10.31%)

    Tata Power

    427.00
    03:15 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    4.55 (1.08%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,225.85
    03:15 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    12.95 (1.07%)

    GAIL India

    236.70
    03:15 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.45 (0.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CESC

    206.65
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    18.1 (9.6%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.33
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    7.83 (8.46%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.80
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.6 (7.84%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    330.00
    03:01 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    20.75 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue