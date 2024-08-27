Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till September 3

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court extends the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till September 3 in the CBI case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22

The court also reserved its order on consideration of the fourth supplementary chargesheet filed by CBI naming Kejriwal as accused along with 5 other accused. The court has listed the matter on September 3