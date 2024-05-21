Delhi excise policy case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's custody till May 31

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till May 31 in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

On May 15, Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of AAP leadertill May 30 in the same case. Special judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja also fixed May 30 for further arguments on framing of charges in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The judge noted that an application for postponement of arguments on the charge is pending before the high court.

Sisodia and other accused persons in custody were produced before the court through video-conferencing from prison. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court had on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases, lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged scam.

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI and ED as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Case against Manish Sisodia The probe agencies had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, according to the Enforcement Directorate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

(More details awaited)

