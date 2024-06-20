Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves ruling on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in money laundering probe

  • In the Delhi excise policy case, a Delhi Court on Thursday, June 20, reserved its decision regarding Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the money laundering case.

Fareha Naaz
Updated12:49 PM IST
Delhi excise policy case: Delhi Court on Thursday reserved its decision regarding CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail in the money laundering case.
Delhi excise policy case: Delhi Court on Thursday reserved its decision regarding CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail in the money laundering case.(AFP)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, June 20, reserved its ruling on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam, Hindustan Times reported. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Judge Nyay Bindu, presiding over a vacation bench, also reserved judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's plea to permit his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to attend his medical board examination via video conference. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju represented the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and made submissions on behalf of the probe agency

The case was in court for two days before the court finally ruled to reserve orders on the matter. Judge Nyay Bindu asked all counsel to be concise in their arguments as she did not want to keep the matter pending indefinitely.

ASG SV Raju contested the Delhi CM's bail plea, contending that the federal agency has documentary evidence to substantiate that a portion of the crime's proceeds was used for the hotel stay of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor in Goa during the Goa assembly elections.

He further noted that ED has documentary evidence from telephone calls and call data records (CDR) to prove the crime. He blamed co-accused Chanpreet Singh for paying for Arvind Kejriwal’s hotel stay in Goa from his account. He alleged that Chanpreet Singh, who managed the funds for AAP's campaign, received 45 crore in cash from different Angadiyas.

ASG SV Raju pointed out a direct link with Arvind Kejriwal can be established using the token numbers recovered from the Angadiyas. According to HT, he said, “It’s not that the ED is doing an investigation in the air. There is concrete evidence." 

ASG SV Raju questioned, “What has the CM to do with an angadiya owner who transfers cash? Arvind Kejriwal is chatting with Vinod Chauhan.”

