Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves order on ED plea, adjourns till 21 March. Latest updates2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 04:51 PM IST
- Delhi court reserved its order on Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking 10-day custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea argument hearing in the arrest by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been adjourned till 21 March by a Delhi court.
