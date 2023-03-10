Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea argument hearing in the arrest by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been adjourned till 21 March by a Delhi court.

Further the city court on Friday also reserved its order on Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking 10-day custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on 26 February in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Judicial Custody till March 20.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Here are the latest updates on the the case against Manish Sisodia

-Sisodia was presented before the court at 2 pm today after he was arrested by ED yesterday after hours of questioning in Tihar Jail where the AAP leader is lodged.

-The ED sought Sisodia's 10-day custody to interrogate the AAP leader in order to identify the modus operandi and to confront other persons who have been summoned

-The ED told the court that Manish Sisodia had purchased SIM cards and mobile phones in other people's names

-There was a conspiracy behind framing the excise policy. The conspiracy was coordinated by Vijay Nair, along with others and the Excise policy was brought out for extraordinary profit margin for wholesalers, ED argued in the court.

-ED told the court that the margin of 12 per cent of wholesale profit margin to private entities was never discussed in the GoM meeting.

-Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court stayed lower court proceedings against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal in connection with the case of alleged appointments of Aam Aadmi Party leaders to DCW

-Earlier, Sisodia through his lawyer had pointed out that ‘not a single penny couod be traced to him’. "In money laundering you are expected to look at concealment, possession, use...it has to be traced ..not a single penny is traced to me. They say Vijay Nair representative of Sisodia....it is laughable. Premier investigative agency...They have not traced a single rupee to me", Krishnan said.