Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy
- ED has already alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it
Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy was arrested today by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. This is the third arrest by ED this week and ninth overall in the Delhi excise policy case. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, officials said.
