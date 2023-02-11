Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy was arrested today by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. This is the third arrest by ED this week and ninth overall in the Delhi excise policy case. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, officials said.

Raghav Magunta is expected to be produced before a local court where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody.

ED has already alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it.

It had searched premises linked to the Member of Parliament last year.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case.