Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy was arrested today by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. This is the third arrest by ED this week and ninth overall in the Delhi excise policy case. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, officials said.

