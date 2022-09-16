Delhi excise policy case: ED raids 40 locations in money laundering probe

ED is conducting raids at about 40 locations in money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Delhi liquor policy according to the officials
The Enforcement Directorate(ED) is conducting searches in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Raids are going on in multiple cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, according to news agency ANI citing sources.
ED is conducting raids at about 40 locations in money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Delhi liquor policy according to the officials.
The searches are being conducted at premises linked to liquor businessmen, distributors and supply chain networks in Nellore and some other cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR, they said.
This is the second round of raids being conducted by the federal agency in this case after it first conducted searches on September 6 at about 45 locations across the country.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of money laundering in the excise policy stems from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused. The excise policy has been rolled back now.
Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including excise and education.
The ED is probing if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year and if some alleged "proceeds of crime" in terms of tainted money was generated by the accused.
The agency also is expected to question AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar jail in connection with this case on Friday after it obtained permission from a local court to do so.