The ED on Saturday issued a 4th summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear on 18 January in the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi CM Kejriwal has already skipped three summonses by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy case, accusing the BJP-led Centre of nursing 'political vendetta' and using central agencies at its disposal to hound and harass Opposition leaders.

On the date of the third summon on 3rd January, Kejriwal went to Gujarat and held a review meeting with the party leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal has accused ED of sending him 'false summons'.

Earlier, in a media statement, CM Kejriwal said, "In the last two years, all the agencies at the BJP's disposal have conducted many raids but not a single penny was found. If there was corruption, where is the money? AAP leaders are being put in jail in fake cases. Now the BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty."

Questioning the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the CM claimed that the BJP wants to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP national convener appealed to people for their support to him in his hour of crisis.

“The country cannot move forward by putting honest leaders in jail and allowing corrupt people to join their party. What's going on? Whatever is going on is very dangerous. This is very bad for our democracy. It must be stopped," he said.

Kejriwal said that he has written to the ED, saying their summons are "illegal" but has not got any response.

"They haven't replied because they know that their summons are illegal. Should I follow illegal summons? If legally sound summons will be issued, I will follow them. My greatest wealth is my honesty. They want to break me by tarnishing my image," he said.

Kejriwal said that he had appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when he was called by the agency eight months ago.

"Why am I being summoned before the Lok Sabha polls? It is because the BJP does not want to get me interrogated but arrested by the ED," he claimed.

The chief minister underlined there is no excise policy scam as it is being alleged and there is no evidence against any of the AAP leaders, who are in jail.

"Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair are not in jail because they were involved in corruption but because they did not join the BJP," Kejriwal said last week in a press conference.

The alleged Delhi liquor scam is related to the excise policy 2021-22 that was scrapped by Kejriwal's government last year after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into "lapses and irregularities" in its implementation.

