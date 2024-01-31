Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal for fifth time, asks him to appear on Feb 2
Delhi excise policy case: The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the federal agency on February 2.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the fifth time in the Delhi excise policy case. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been asked to appear before the federal agency on February 2. The development comes as the ED is mulling over making the AAP a party in the Delhi excise policy case.