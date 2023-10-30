Delhi excise policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on 2 November
ED (Enforcement Directorate) summons Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before them on 2 November in connection with the Delhi excise policy case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on November 2, official sources said on Monday.
