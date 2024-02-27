Delhi Excise policy case: ED issues 8th summons to Arvind Kejriwal, CM asked to appear on March 4
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the seventh summons on Monday, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yet again for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy ‘scam’. The Chief Minister has been asked to appear before the probe agency on March 4. This is for the eight time that Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy “scam".