Delhi excise policy case: High Court to hear bail plea of Manish Sisodia today
Delhi High Court to give judgment on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in ED and CBI cases related to excise policy. Sisodia's bail plea reserved by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma. Rouse Avenue Court rejects Sisodia's bail plea for the second time in the case.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will pass judgment on the bail petitions moved by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with ED and CBI cases related to excise policy case on Tuesday.