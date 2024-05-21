Active Stocks
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi excise policy case: High Court to hear bail plea of Manish Sisodia today
BackBack

Delhi excise policy case: High Court to hear bail plea of Manish Sisodia today

Livemint

Delhi High Court to give judgment on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in ED and CBI cases related to excise policy. Sisodia's bail plea reserved by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma. Rouse Avenue Court rejects Sisodia's bail plea for the second time in the case.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who was the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested on February 26, 2023. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who was the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested on February 26, 2023. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will pass judgment on the bail petitions moved by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with ED and CBI cases related to excise policy case on Tuesday.

Recently, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma reserved the order on Sisodia's bail plea in both the matter being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the bail petitions of Sisodia for the second time in the case and said, "...This court is not inclined to admit the Applicant to Bail, either regular or interim, at this stage. The application under consideration is accordingly dismissed".

Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi for ‘sending all AAP leaders to jail’

The Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of Sisodia until May 30. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's custody. Sisodia appeared before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS Leader K Kavitha were also arrested in the excise policy case.

Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies said.

Published: 21 May 2024, 09:49 AM IST
