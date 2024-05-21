The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will pass judgment on the bail petitions moved by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with ED and CBI cases related to excise policy case on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma reserved the order on Sisodia's bail plea in both the matter being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the bail petitions of Sisodia for the second time in the case and said, "...This court is not inclined to admit the Applicant to Bail, either regular or interim, at this stage. The application under consideration is accordingly dismissed". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of Sisodia until May 30. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's custody. Sisodia appeared before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS Leader K Kavitha were also arrested in the excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

