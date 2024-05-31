Delhi Excise Policy Case: ‘I have to surrender on June 2’, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced his surrender on June 2.
“I will have to surrender on June 2," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
“I will have to surrender on June 2," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.