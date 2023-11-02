Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged excise policy scam on Thursday at 11 am. Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court of India said it was contemplating making Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in a liquor policy case. The Supreme Court on October 30 dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor have argued that AAP's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, an allegation that Kejriwal's ministers have strongly denied. Here are the latest updates on Delhi's excise policy

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Multiple barricades put up outside ED's office In anticipation of protests by the AAP workers, multiple layers of barricades have been put up at the ED office on the Tughlaq Road. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have also been deployed near ED's office. Barricades have also been erected near the AAP office in the ITO area and towards the roads leading to the BJP office at DDU Marg.

Delhi Excise Policy Case: No official confirmation whether Kejriwal will appear before ED The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or not. The ED summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The ED will record his statement once he deposes at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am.

Delhi Excise Policy Case Live: Kejriwal will not appear before ED Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. He will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today, ANI news agency reported.

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal questions legality of ED summons Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the legality of the ED summons on the day that he is scheduled to appear before the agency in connection with Delhi excise policy case. In a reply to ED on its summons notice on October 30, Kejriwal demanded that the agency withdraw the notice and questioned its legality. "The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," Kejriwal stated in his reply to ED.