Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged excise policy scam on Thursday at 11 am. Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court of India said it was contemplating making Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in a liquor policy case.

The Supreme Court on October 30 dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor have argued that AAP's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, an allegation that Kejriwal's ministers have strongly denied.

Here are the latest updates on Delhi's excise policy