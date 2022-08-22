Delhi excise policy scam: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had earlier approved suspension and initiation of disciplinary proceedings for ‘serious lapses’ against 11 officers of Excise department
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday reportedly suspended the then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari named in the CBI case into alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22. This move comes days after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved suspension and initiation of disciplinary proceedings for ‘serious lapses’ against 11 officers of Excise department.
According to news agency ANI report, “MHA suspends then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna & Dy Commissioner Anand Tiwari, days after Delhi Lt Gov VK Saxena approved suspension & initiation of disciplinary proceedings for ‘serious lapses’ against 11 officers of Excise dept in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22."
Delhi's Excise Policy scam:
Meanwhile, CBI last week conducted searches on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy. Both Sisodia and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were in poll-bound Gujarat on Monday and made several attacks on BJP over the raids, according to news agency ANI report.
Kejriwal strongly backed Sisodia and said he deserves a Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the education sector but was being hounded by investigative agencies. "He (Manish Sisodia) reformed govt schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him," Kejriwal said, as per the report.
Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the BJP-led government, alleging, “rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high and these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and exchanging abuses and barbs the entire day." While referring to Sisodia's claims about receiving message from BJP, Kejriwal said that it means CBI-ED action had nothing to do with liquor policy and corruption "but to oust the AAP government as has been done with (opposition governments) in other states."
