Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the BJP-led government, alleging, “rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high and these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and exchanging abuses and barbs the entire day." While referring to Sisodia's claims about receiving message from BJP, Kejriwal said that it means CBI-ED action had nothing to do with liquor policy and corruption "but to oust the AAP government as has been done with (opposition governments) in other states."